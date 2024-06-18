Ghana Action Network to join ‘Hands off our hotels’demo

GAN emphasized preventing "state capture" and holding officials accountable

Source: 3news

The Ghana Action Network (GAN) will join the "Hands off our Hotels" demonstration on June 18, 2024, protesting the sale of state-owned hotels to Rock City Hotel Limited, owned by Agriculture Minister Bryan Acheampong.

Spearheaded by NDC MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the protest challenges President Akufo-Addo’s administration to stop the sale of four SSNIT-managed hotels.



GAN emphasized preventing "state capture" and holding officials accountable.

The demonstration starts at Labadi Beach Hotel and ends at Jubilee House, where a petition will be presented to demand reconsideration of the sale.



