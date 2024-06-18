Ghana Action Network to join ‘Hands off our hotels’demo

Selorm Dramani Dzramado, Leader of Ghana Action Network

The Ghana Action Network (GAN) has announced its support for the "Hands off our Hotels" demonstration on June 18, 2024.

The protest, led by MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, aims to stop the sale of four state-owned hotels to Rock City Hotel Limited, owned by Minister Bryan Acheampong.



GAN viewed the sale as "state capture" and a threat to transparency and public trust.

The group has called on its members and all Ghanaians to join the demonstration, which will start at Labadi Beach Hotel and end at Jubilee House, where a petition will be delivered to the presidency.



