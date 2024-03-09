Ghana Air Force mourns loss of officer who collapsed during Independence Day parade

Flight Seagent (F/Sgt) Armah Nii Okai Mensah Alfred

The Ghana Air Force has confirmed the passing of Flight Seagent (F/Sgt) Armah Nii Okai Mensah Alfred, one of its officers who collapsed during the 67th Independence Day parade in Koforidua on Wednesday, March 6, 2024.

The unfortunate incident occurred at the Koforidua Government Hospital, where F/Sgt. Armah was receiving medical attention after collapsing during the parade at the Koforidua Youth Resource Centre. The Air Force identified him as the Supernumerary for the Air Force Male Contingent on parade during the Independence Day celebrations.



In an official statement, the Air Force described F/Sgt. Armah as a "hardworking, respectful, and professional Airman" who was diligent and highly proficient in his chosen career. The statement expressed that his absence would be deeply felt within the force.



Chief Staff Officer Air Commodore Eric Yirenkyi led a delegation to visit the deceased officer's family on Thursday, March 7, 2024, to officially convey the news. F/Sgt. Armah's body was later received at the Air Force Base in Accra, marking a somber moment for the Ghana Air Force community.



Below is the full statement from the Air Force:



AIR FORCE MOURNS THE LOSS OF FLIGHT SERGEANT ARMAH

It is with deep sadness that we announce the sudden death of Flight Sergeant (F/SGT) Armah Nii Okai Mensah Alfred. He was the Supernumerary for the Air Force Male Contingent on parade during the 67th Independence Day Parade which took place on Wednesday 6 March 2024 at the Koforidua Youth Resource Centre.



The sad event occurred at the Koforidua Government Hospital where he was receiving treatment after he collapsed during the 67th Independence Day Anniversary Parade. F/Sgt Armah was a hardworking, respectful and professional Airman. He was diligent and highly proficient in his chosen career and his absence would be sorely missed.



Meanwhile, a delegation led by the Chief Staff Officer, Air Commodore Eric Yirenkyi, visited the family of the deceased on Thursday 7 March 2024 to officially convey the news. His body was later received at the Air Force Base Accra.



We convey our deepest sympathies to all, especially the deceased family and we entreat all to respect the privacy of the family of the late Senior Non-Commissioned Officer during this difficult period. Funeral announcements will be communicated later.