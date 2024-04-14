Ghana Armed Forces respond to unexpected attack at Tema Naval Base during festival

Brigadier General E. Aggrey-Quashie

During an ongoing festival, the Tema Naval Base in Ghana was unexpectedly targeted in an attack, prompting a rapid response from the Ghana Armed Forces.

The incident occurred on the evening of Friday, April 12, 2024.



According to a press release from the Department of Public Relations at the General Headquarters, Burma Camp, Accra, a vehicle belonging to the Eastern Naval Command of the Ghana Navy was assaulted by a group of festival participants.



The attack inflicted significant damage to the vehicle and left three Naval personnel wounded.



The injured were swiftly transported to the Tema Naval Base Medical Centre for urgent medical attention.



In response, Naval personnel intervened, apprehending three suspects thought to be involved in the attack, who were then handed over to the Tema Newtown District Police for further investigation.



However, the situation escalated as a mob, reportedly associated with the festival attendees, launched another assault on the Tema Naval Base, throwing stones and other objects in an attempt to free the detained suspects.

This led the Ghana Armed Forces to take decisive action to protect the Base and its vital installations.



Warning shots were fired to deter the attackers, resulting tragically in the deaths of two civilians upon arrival at the Tema General Hospital.



Subsequent attacks occurred on Saturday, April 13, 2024, targeting both the Tema Naval Base and the Naval Barracks at Tema Newtown (Biekro Barracks), causing property damage and heightening tensions in the area.



In response, the Ghana Police Service, in collaboration with the Ghana Armed Forces, has launched comprehensive investigations to uncover the circumstances behind the attacks and bring the culprits to justice.



The statement, signed by the Director General, Public Relations, Brigadier General E. Aggrey-Quashie, conveyed condolences to the families of the deceased and emphasized the imperative of maintaining peace and stability in the region.



Additionally, a stern warning was issued to potential attackers, emphasizing that any further assaults on military installations or personnel will be met with appropriate measures to ensure public safety and security.