Ghana Armed Forces warns against attacks on soldiers amid allegations of incitement

Ghana Armed Forces (GAF)

Source: GNA

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has issued a warning against calls for attacks on soldiers following a viral video on social media.

In the video, Ernest Frimpong, a parliamentary aspirant for the Amenfi East constituency under the New Patriotic Party (NPP), is heard urging small-scale miners to resist arrests by soldiers.



Frimpong, however, has denied these allegations, asserting that his comments were taken out of context during a two-hour discussion with artisanal miners. He clarified that he and Regional Minister Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah emphasized responsible mining and warned against illegal activities in protected areas.

In a statement on June 10, 2024, Brigadier General E. Aggrey-Quashie, Director General of Public Relations at GAF, condemned any incitement to violence against soldiers, stressing the unlawfulness and danger of such actions. GAF reiterated its commitment to protecting national security and urged the public to report any misconduct by soldiers to authorities instead of resorting to violence.



"It is against this premise that GAF wishes to remind and caution the public that assaulting or attacking soldiers is a grave offense punishable by law. It implores all citizens to respect, cooperate and support our soldiers and to refrain from engaging in acts of violence or incitement against them," the Ghana Armed Forces said in the statement.