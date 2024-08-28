News

Ghana Buffer Stock is ‘useless’ – Rice Farmers’ President slams gov’t

FdfdScreenshot 2024 08 28 124357.png He argued that the company's failure has worsened the impact of the recent government ban

Wed, 28 Aug 2024 Source: hotfmghana.com

Nana Agyei Ayeh II, President of the Ghana Rice Inter-Professional Bodies Farmers Association, has sharply criticized the Ghana Buffer Stock Company, calling it "useless" for failing to ensure food security.

He argued that the company's failure has worsened the impact of the recent government ban on exporting key grains like maize, rice, and soybeans, intended to address a severe drought affecting eight regions.

Despite their frustration, local farmers will comply with the ban.

Nana Agyei Ayeh II urged the government to prioritize buying locally produced rice and develop irrigation systems to reduce farmers' dependence on rainfall.

Source: hotfmghana.com