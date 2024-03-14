Ghana Card at Birth will deal with the problem of child trafficking – Bawumia

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Ghana's Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has unveiled the Ghana Card Number at Birth initiative, aiming to streamline service delivery across the country.

During the launch event held at Ga North Hospital in Ofankor, Greater Accra Region, Dr. Bawumia emphasized the initiative's significance, envisioning its seamless integration into future population censuses.



"With the Ghana Card Number at Birth, the forthcoming population census will no longer require physical counting. Digital data will provide clear demographic insights," Dr. Bawumia stated.



Highlighting the broader benefits, he noted the initiative's potential to reduce census-related expenses and evaluate childhood interventions' effectiveness.



"The Ghana Card at Birth will serve as a robust platform for monitoring childhood health programs, facilitating economic development, and refining population statistics," Dr. Bawumia explained.

Moreover, he underscored its role in combating child trafficking, emphasizing the database's utility in locating missing children and apprehending offenders.



“This database will also allow us to deal with the problem of child trafficking, which is a major issue when a child is trafficked and you can arrest the perpetrator, you will be able to find the parents of the child,” he said.



Notably, children will receive their Ghana Card at the age of 15, ensuring optimal biometric capture.