Ghana Catholic Bishops' Conference warns NPP of electoral consequences if Akufo-Addo rejects anti-LGBTQ+ bill

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The General Secretary of the Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference, Very Reverend Clement Kwasi Adjei, has reiterated a stern warning that the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) may face severe consequences in the upcoming elections if President Akufo-Addo declines to assent to the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill.

The bill, which was passed in Parliament on February 28, 2024, outlaws LGBTQ activities and criminalises their promotion, advocacy, and funding.Individuals found guilty would face a jail term of 6 months to 3 years, while promoters and sponsors of the act could face a 3 to 5-year jail term.



In an interview on JoyNews' PM Express, Very Reverend Adjei emphasised the significant presence of the Catholic Church across the nation, reaching beyond the Greater Accra region.



He warned that if President Akufo-Addo does not heed the desires of the people, he should be prepared for the electoral fallout.

"There will be political consequences if President Akufo-Addo refuses to assent to the bill. People are going to vote [this year], and the church is on the ground, the Catholic Church is in almost every town. It is in the regions, districts, and villages. And the priests and the clergies are all over, so the President not assenting must also think about the repercussions of his actions in this country," Very Reverend Adjei cautioned.



He argued that as the head of the state, President Akufo-Addo must be attuned to the desires of the people within the framework of the law. Very Reverend Adjei suggested that if citizens express their desire for legislation against LGBTQ+ activities, the President should align with the will of the people, even if challenges arise, by explaining the consequences to them.