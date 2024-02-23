Ghana Health Service commissions new Accident and Emergency Center at Sege Polyclinic

Ada West District gets a new modern Accident and Emergency Centre

The Ghana Health Service's Ada West District Directorate has officially opened a modern Accident and Emergency Centre at the Sege Polyclinic in Ada West District.

According to a Graphic Online report, this facility, strategically located along the Ada–Aflao Highway, will cater to communities in both Ada West and Ada East Districts and will offer timely medical assistance to victims of accidents and emergencies.



During the inauguration, the Ada West District Chief Executive, Sampson Tetteh Kpankpah, stressed the importance of swift and effective medical response to road accidents.



“In times of crises, the importance of accident centre and the emergency unit cannot be over-emphasised. The new accident and emergency centre will help improve response time to RTAs, Trauma, Cardiac and emergency cases, and other critical conditions,” he said.



Furthermore, Mr. Kpankpah called for collaboration from stakeholders to equip the facility with the necessary tools and technology to ensure the delivery of high-quality healthcare services.

He urged the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service to enforce traffic regulations rigorously to prevent avoidable accidents along the highway.



Chairing the event, Chief of Sege Blonya, Nene Kodjo Kpankpah II, highlighted the frequent fatal accidents along the international highway passing through Sege and adjacent communities.



He urged the MTTD to intensify efforts in monitoring drivers' compliance with traffic laws to mitigate these incidents.



Among the attendees were representatives from the Greater Accra Regional Director of Ghana Health, Dr. Farida N. Abdulai, Ada West District Director of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Dominic D. Nuertey, and medical officer, Dr. Kinsford Henneh.