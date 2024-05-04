Ghana Health Service opens recruitment for 229 medical professionals

Ghana Health Service

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has announced the opening of its recruitment portal to hire 229 medical professionals, comprising 204 doctors and 25 dentists.

The recruitment drive aims to bolster the healthcare workforce in various regions of Ghana.



In a statement released on Friday, May 3, 2024, the GHS encouraged newly qualified medical doctors interested in working in its health facilities to apply.



Applicants are required to visit any region with vacancies and submit their documents, including a certificate of permanent registration from the Medical and Dental Council, for placement consideration.



Vacancies are available in all 16 regions of Ghana, with the Ashanti and Greater Accra Regions having the highest number of vacancies, with 30 and 25 slots respectively. The recruitment drive presents an opportunity for medical professionals to contribute to healthcare delivery across the country.

The deadline for the submission of applications is Friday, May 31, 2024. Qualified individuals are encouraged to apply promptly to be considered for placement in their preferred regions.



The GHS is committed to ensuring that healthcare facilities are adequately staffed to provide quality healthcare services to the Ghanaian population.



