News
Ghana Health Service records cases of men with breast cancer

Over 4,000 cases have been recorded this year

Thu, 24 Oct 2024 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Madam Harriet Sobuor, Head of Women and Gender at the Health Services Workers Union of Ghana's TUC, has raised alarm over rising breast cancer cases, including among men and school children, during breast screening campaigns.

Over 4,000 cases have been recorded this year.

She urged the public to prioritize early detection and not wait until October, as the union continues its breast cancer education year-round.

Hajia Rahinatu Abdul-Salam, National Chairperson of the Union, emphasized the importance of self-examination and called on government officials and communities to organize screening events to help reduce the growing number of cases.

