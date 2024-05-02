Ghana Health Service urges regular weighing of babies up to age 5

This recommendation is part of the African Vaccination and Child Health Promotion Week

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has advised mothers to ensure their babies are regularly weighed from birth until they reach five years of age.

This recommendation, shared on social media as part of the African Vaccination and Child Health Promotion Week, emphasizes the importance of monitoring a child's growth and development.



During this week, which falls on the last week of April annually, the GHS highlighted the significance of regular check-ups and immunizations for infants.



The advisory notice encourages parents to inquire about their child's growth during each visit to a health worker and stresses the importance of timely immunizations against childhood diseases in the first two years of life.



The African Vaccination Week, organized by the World Health Organisation (WHO) Regional Office for Africa and its partners, aims to raise awareness about vaccination's role in disease prevention across Africa.

Activities during this week include immunization campaigns, advocacy programs, and community engagement initiatives to improve vaccination coverage and access to vaccines.



This year's theme, "Healthy beginnings: Investing in every child’s future," underscores the critical role of early childhood healthcare and vaccination in ensuring a healthy future for all children.



The GHS's call for regular weighing and immunizations aligns with this theme, emphasizing the need for proactive healthcare practices to safeguard children's health and well-being.