Ghana Highway Authority commits to giving Ghana better road infrastructure

This was announced in a media statement signed by Mr. Collins B. Donkor

Source: GNA

The Ghana Highway Authority is celebrating its Golden Jubilee and has pledged to adopt best practices for quality trunk road infrastructure and management systems.

They plan to expand the national road network, integrate smart technologies for traffic management, and adopt green construction practices.

Celebrations will include events to honor the past, celebrate the present, and inspire the future, bringing together various stakeholders.



