News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Live Radio

Africa

Country

Webbers

Menu
News
0

Ghana-Hungary pledges deeper cooperation

Ghana Hungary Rela Mr. Tamás Féner, the Hungarian ambassador to Ghana, and Henry Quartey, Minister for Interior

Wed, 19 Jun 2024 Source: GNA

Minister for Interior, Henry Quartey, has called for closer collaboration between Ghana and Hungary, citing potential mutual benefits.

He welcomed Hungarian Ambassador Tamás Féner and expressed interest in security and intelligence cooperation, training opportunities, and capacity building. Quartey assured Ghana's commitment to maintaining law and order during the upcoming elections.

Hungary offered expertise in counterterrorism, border management, and cybersecurity, and both nations agreed to explore further cooperation between their security services.

The meeting aimed to strengthen bilateral relations and enhance cooperation.

Read full article

Source: GNA