Ghana Hydrological Authority, UK Centre for Ecology and Hydrology sign MoU

Representatives of Ghana Hydrological Authority and UK Centre for Ecology & Hydrology

Source: GNA

The Ghana Hydrological Authority (HYDRO) and the UK Centre for Ecology & Hydrology (UKCEH) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance hydrological services in Ghana.

The agreement focuses on key areas like catchment monitoring, flood and drought modeling, and climate resilience. It promotes workshops, joint funding applications, and policy improvement through scientific evidence.



Dr. John Kissi, HYDRO's CEO, emphasized the partnership's potential to enhance technical expertise and sustainable water resource management.

UKCEH's Dr. Stuart Wainwright praised the collaboration, highlighting shared challenges like floods and droughts, and announced the opening of UKCEH's first international office in Accra.



