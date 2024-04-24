Ghana Institution of Engineering issues flood warning ahead of rainy season

Floods in Accra

As the rainy season approaches, the Ghana Institution of Engineering has issued a warning regarding the potential threats of floods to lives and properties.

The institution has urged stakeholders to proactively implement measures to mitigate any potential disasters.



David Nyante, the Executive Director of the institution, emphasized the vulnerability of infrastructure and clogged drains, stressing the need for prompt actions to address flood risks.



"Addressing these issues requires time, often spanning several years. Additionally, climate change exacerbates the situation. It's imperative for authorities to take preemptive steps to avert crises," Nyante stated during an interview on JoyFM's Midday program.



Earlier, Works and Housing Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah acknowledged the challenges in combatting floods this year due to resource limitations.



Nkrumah cited fiscal constraints as a major impediment to project completion in 2023, revealing that funding shortages delayed various initiatives.

While disclosing the ongoing $200 million flood control project funded by the World Bank, Nkrumah admitted that implementation had been sluggish.



He highlighted pending flood control projects in the Kaneshie area of Accra, acknowledging the need for expedited efforts.



Meanwhile, the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) has initiated awareness campaigns to educate residents in flood-prone communities on preventive measures.



George Ayisi, the NADMO Public Relations Officer, reported ongoing efforts to encourage community engagement in drain desilting activities to mitigate flood risks.