Ghana Institution of Engineering urges authorities to enhance flood prevention measures

Ghana Institution of Engineerin

The Ghana Institution of Engineering (GhIE) has called on national and local authorities to take immediate action to prevent and manage floods as the country enters the peak of its rainy season.

The institution highlighted the risks posed by inadequate drainage systems, incomplete urban development, and the effects of climate change, which could lead to severe flooding, loss of life, property damage, and widespread disruption.



The GhIE emphasized the need for Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to repair and desilt existing drainage structures prone to overflow and blockage.



It also urged collaboration between MMDAs and the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) to conduct extensive public education campaigns on flood safety and preparedness through national and local media.



Residents should be informed about flood-prone areas, evacuation routes, safe havens, emergency contacts, and household safety measures during heavy rains.



Additionally, the GhIE recommended that the government adequately resource NADMO for pre-disaster planning and active deployment during emergencies.

It emphasized the importance of regular communication of weather forecasting data in English and local languages by the Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMET) to warn the public ahead of heavy rains.



These measures are crucial for effective flood management and ensuring the safety of communities across Ghana.



The GhIE expressed its commitment to providing support through expert advice and engineering solutions to assist in planning and implementing effective flood management systems. It called on all engineering practitioners within MMDAs, NADMO, and other related agencies to take the lead in flood management efforts.



The institution stressed the importance of collective efforts to mitigate the impact of flooding and protect the well-being of all residents in Ghana.