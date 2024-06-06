Ghana, JICA sign US$2.12 million human resource development scholarship grant

Finance Minister Abena Osei-Asare and JICA's Naoki Ando

Source: GNA

The governments of Ghana and Japan have signed a $2.12 million (¥323,000,000) scholarship grant to enhance Ghana’s public sector human resource base.

Under the Project for Human Resource Development Scholarship (JDS), 13 public sector officers from Ghana will pursue postgraduate programs in Japan in economics, public administration, public health, and international relations.



The agreement, signed by Finance Minister Abena Osei-Asare and JICA's Naoki Ando, aims to equip Ghanaian public servants with expertise to support the country's development.

This initiative is part of a longstanding bilateral cooperation, with Japan investing approximately $2.5 billion in Ghana, including major infrastructure and healthcare projects.



