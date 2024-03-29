Ghana Medical Association joins calls for 'dumsor' timetable

Dr. Richard Selormey

The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has joined the chorus demanding the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to provide a load-shedding timetable, citing concerns over the impact of erratic power outages on healthcare services.

This call comes in the wake of a viral social media video alleging that a three-day-old baby in an incubator at Tema General Hospital died due to power outages. However, the hospital has refuted these claims, stating that the outage was unrelated to the reported death.



Dr. Richard Selormey, Acting General Secretary of the GMA, highlighted the disruptive effects of power fluctuations on hospital operations during an interview on Joy FM’s News Night on March 28.



He emphasized that stable electricity is essential for hospital administration, treatment, and overall functionality, particularly as many healthcare facilities rely on electronic management systems.

Dr. Selormey underscored that power disruptions hamper patient verification processes, delay treatments, and pose risks to critical procedures such as surgeries and dialysis.



He stressed the broader implications of power outages, including increased operational costs for hospitals forced to rely on generators, especially amid rising fuel prices.



The GMA is advocating for a load-shedding timetable to enable hospitals to reschedule procedures and allocate resources effectively, mitigating the adverse effects of erratic power supply on both patient care and hospital finances.