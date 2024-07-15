Ghana Medical Association suspends strike after SSNIT halts hotel shares sale

The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has suspended its strike, which began on July 15. This decision follows an emergency meeting of the National Executive Council (NEC) with Organised Labour.

In a release dated July 15, signed by President Dr. Frank Serebour and General Secretary Dr. Richard Selormey, the GMA announced that Organised Labour received formal communication from the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) confirming the withdrawal of its decision to sell 60% shares in four hotels to a private firm owned by the Minister of Food and Agriculture.



In response, the GMA has instructed its members to cease the industrial action and return to work immediately.



"Following an emergency meeting on 15th July, 2024, Organized Labour has decided to suspend the industrial action with immediate effect following a formal communication by SSNIT confirming the termination of the sale of the 60% shares," the release stated.

"NEC in the light of this decision, suspends with immediate effect, the earlier issued roadmap for industrial action and directs that all members return to post," it concluded.



