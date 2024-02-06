Ghana Meteo urges nose mask usage amid soaring air pollution levels

File Photo

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has issued a recommendation for Ghanaians to wear nose masks due to a significant rise in air pollution levels across the country.

This warning comes in light of the recent increase in particulate matter and other air pollutants that can pose serious health risks to individuals.



It is advised that the public take necessary precautions to protect themselves from the harmful effects of air pollution.



According to the Air Quality Index, Ghana has been designated as the country with the highest level of pollution.

Felicity Ahianyo, who heads the Central Analysis and Forecasting Unit at the Ghana Meteorological Agency, recommended the usage of nose masks to prevent the risk of contracting illnesses due to the current dusty conditions prevalent in the environment.



“You can even see the dust settling on cars, buildings, and any other thing, so it becomes very visible to us, and since it is coming from the bare floor, it will definitely have some pathogens, parasites, or disease-causing agents that may be dangerous to our health.”