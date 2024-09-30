News

Ghana Navy receives two boats, storage facility from US

GAFScreenshot 2024 09 30 214232.png The boats were named after current and former naval leaders

Mon, 30 Sep 2024 Source: navyonline.mil.gh

The Ghana Navy has received a major boost with the donation of two Defender-class boats and a storage facility from the United States, valued at over $1.5 million.

At the handover ceremony, US Ambassador Virginia Palmer praised Ghana’s role as a regional security leader and highlighted the strong US-Ghana partnership.

The Chief of the Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Issah Yakubu, expressed appreciation for the continued support, noting that the donation will strengthen the Navy’s capabilities to combat maritime threats.

The boats were named after current and former naval leaders in recognition of their contributions to security.

Source: navyonline.mil.gh