Ghana Police Service assures public of peaceful 2024 elections

Ghana Police Service (GHS)

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Prince Gabriel Waabu, has affirmed the unwavering commitment of the Ghana Police Service to ensuring a peaceful and incident-free conduct of the upcoming 2024 elections.

This announcement was made on Monday, February 19, 2024.



DCOP Waabu stressed that the police service has implemented diverse structures and strategies aimed at guaranteeing the safety and security of the Ghanaian public throughout the electoral process.



These initiatives encompass extensive sensitization programs and collaborative efforts with relevant agencies to address potential challenges.

Additionally, he highlighted ongoing training programs within the police force, revealing that over 300 recruits are currently undergoing training and are poised to graduate from the training school soon. This influx of newly trained personnel is expected to significantly enhance the capacity of the police force in effectively managing security concerns during the elections.



DCOP Waabu pointed to the successful execution of internal elections held last year as evidence of the Ghana Police Service's preparedness and capability to manage electoral processes effectively.



He expressed confidence that the service would maintain similar levels of professionalism and efficiency during the 2024 elections.