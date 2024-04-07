Ghana Police arrest nine for false claims of missing genitals

This misleading news triggered widespread fear and panic among the public

The Ghana Police Service has apprehended nine individuals from various regions in the country for spreading false information about the disappearance of their genitals.

This misleading news triggered widespread fear and panic among the public, leading to unjust attacks on innocent citizens. However, thorough investigations, including medical examinations, revealed that all the claims were baseless.



The arrests were made in different locations, including Kasoa in the Central Region, Ashaiman in the Greater Accra Region, and Nkawkaw in the Eastern Region. Six individuals were apprehended in Kasoa, two in Ashaiman, and one in Nkawkaw.



Subsequently, five of them were brought before the court, with three remanded into police custody while two were granted bail. The others are on police inquiry bail and are expected to face court proceedings soon.



In response to this alarming trend, the Ghana Police Service issued a press release expressing grave concern over the increasing number of people making false allegations about the disappearance of their genitals.

These unfounded accusations often lead to mob violence against innocent individuals, posing a serious threat to public safety.



The police strongly advised the public against engaging in such criminal behavior, emphasizing the harmful consequences it has on innocent people and the disruption of public order. They underscored the importance of refraining from spreading false information that could incite violence and endanger individuals within the community.



The Ghana Police Service highlighted the seriousness of the issue and called on the public to be vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the authorities. They reiterated their commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all citizens and urged everyone to cooperate in maintaining peace and harmony in the country.