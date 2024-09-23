Ghana Police refute claims of arresting 62-year-old woman and 10-year-old in anti-galamsey demo

Naa Densua participated to express her concerns about illegal mining’s environmental impact

The Ghana Police Service has denied claims that a 62-year-old woman, Naa Densua, and a 10-year-old girl were arrested during the Democracy Hub's anti-galamsey protest on September 22, 2024.

Contrary to earlier reports, the police clarified that they were not detained but were escorted from the scene for safety when the protest turned violent.



Naa Densua participated to express her concerns about illegal mining’s environmental impact, and she later sought police assistance to get an Uber.

The protest, which escalated on its second day, saw demonstrators defy police directives and block key routes.



Read full article