Ghana Presidency's official website temporarily suspended

This unexpected development raises concerns about the government's ability to communicate

Thu, 31 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The official website of the Presidency of Ghana, located at presidency.gov.gh, is currently suspended, leaving citizens without access to important government information.

