Ghana United Nations Association raises alarm over illegal mining crisis, urges immediate action

The Ghana United Nations Association (GUNA) has expressed serious concerns about illegal mining, or "galamsey," which is causing significant environmental damage in Ghana.

In a recent statement, GUNA highlighted the destruction of fertile lands, pollution of rivers, and severe health risks from toxic chemicals like mercury.



They called for urgent action from the government, local communities, and civil society to enforce environmental laws, promote sustainable mining, educate communities, and restore damaged lands.

GUNA emphasized that the ongoing crisis threatens the country's future and demands collaborative efforts to address it.



