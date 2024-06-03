Ghana adopts Food Safety Master Plan to address food safety challenges

Food and Drugs Authority (FDA)

Source: GNA

Ghana has adopted a five-year Food Safety Master Plan, developed by the FDA and stakeholders, to address food safety issues and enhance control systems.

The plan, supported by the African Union Commission, aims to improve education on food handling, strengthen legal and institutional frameworks, and establish a rapid alert system.



It emphasizes the need for clear mandates and coordinated efforts among institutions. Routine sensitization for food handlers is planned.

The master plan aligns with a continental agenda to tackle food safety challenges in Africa. Its implementation will ensure the availability of safe food and boost trade across the continent.



