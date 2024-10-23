Ghana aims to reduce malaria mortality by 90% by 2028 – Ghana Health Service

In 2022, Ghana reported over 5.2 million cases and 151 deaths

Source: 3news

Ghana aims to reduce malaria mortality by 90% and eliminate the disease in 21 low-burden districts by 2028, aligning with the World Health Organization's global malaria strategy.

Despite progress, malaria remains a leading cause of illness and death, especially among children under five and pregnant women, accounting for 20% of outpatient visits and 22% of hospital admissions.



In 2022, Ghana reported over 5.2 million cases and 151 deaths, with national prevalence dropping to 8.6%.

Experts stress the importance of private sector involvement and effective planning to achieve the country's malaria elimination goals.



