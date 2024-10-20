Ghana cannot meet SDG 6.1 on safe water — Prof Agyei-Mensah

Ghana ranks low in safely managed drinking water

Source: GNA

Professor Samuel Agyei-Mensah of the University of Ghana warns that Ghana is unlikely to meet the UN’s Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 6.1, which aims for universal access to safe drinking water by 2030.

He attributes this to illegal mining (galamsey), which has contaminated many water bodies, and other factors like urban growth, climate change, and aging infrastructure.



During a lecture in Accra, he called for urgent action, stricter mining laws, and a national summit to address water access issues.

Currently, Ghana ranks low in safely managed drinking water compared to countries like Algeria, Russia, and the UK.



Read full article