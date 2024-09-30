Ghana commends Saudi govt for contribution to national development

Saudi Arabia's Ambassador emphasized the strong and respectful relationship between the two nations

Source: Ghanaian Times

Ghana has praised Saudi Arabia for its significant support in areas such as energy, education, humanitarian aid, agriculture, and infrastructure.

Deputy Minister of Energy, Collins Adumako-Mensah, expressed Ghana’s appreciation during an event organized by the Saudi Embassy in Accra to mark the 94th National Day of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.



He highlighted various agreements between the two countries, including military cooperation and trade partnerships.

Saudi Arabia's Ambassador, Sultan Abdul-Rahman Al-Dakhel, emphasized the strong and respectful relationship between the two nations, noting Saudi Arabia's contributions in health, education, and religious services for Ghanaians.



