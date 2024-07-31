News

News
3

Ghana does not need a second-hand President – Bawumia

BAwumia Promisesss.png Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Wed, 31 Jul 2024 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, flagbearer for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), asserts that Ghana needs a new leader, not a "second-hand president," to steer the country in a better direction.

Speaking at a Youth Connect program, Bawumia emphasized the importance of electing a fresh face in the December 2024 elections, someone who looks forward rather than backward.

He envisions a president focused on possibilities and progress, positioning Ghana as a beacon for Africa and the world.

Bawumia dismissed the idea of former President John Mahama returning to power, suggesting he should remain a former president.

