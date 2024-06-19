Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu, Ghana's Auditor-General

Ghana's Auditor General's Office has dropped from a "C" grade in 2021 to a "D" in the latest World Bank assessment (2023-2024) for Supreme Audit Institution (SAI) independence.

The report highlights Ghana's score of 6.5 out of 10, indicating moderate SAI independence with room for improvement.



The World Bank suggests reforms to strengthen SAI independence, including clear Standard Operating Procedures for audit follow-up and better training and resources for Internal Audit Units.

The report also emphasizes the need for effective implementation of audit recommendations and a focus on probity and accountability in governance to improve public resource management.



