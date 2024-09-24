Ghana drops to medium status on Global Peace Index

The decline raises concerns as Ghana prepares for the December 2024 elections

Ghana has dropped to 55th place in the 2024 Global Peace Index (GPI), down from 51st in 2023, and 40th in 2022.

In Sub-Saharan Africa, it now ranks 4th, behind Mauritius, Madagascar, and Botswana.



The GPI, produced by the Institute for Economics & Peace, assesses 163 countries on peacefulness using 23 indicators.

This year’s report highlights worsening global conflicts, with 56 active worldwide, the most since WWII.



Globally, peacefulness declined by 0.56%, with 97 countries recording drops in peace levels.



