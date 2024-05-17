Ghana has missed out on what I could have contributed – Kofi Amoabeng

Prince Kofi Amoabeng

Prince Kofi Amoabeng, reflecting on the collapse of UT Bank and his ongoing legal battles, believes Ghana has lost out on the significant contributions he could have made to the country.

In an interview on the AM Show on JoyNews, Amoabeng discussed how his accumulated expertise and experiences had profoundly shaped his life and business ventures, allowing him to exceed his own expectations.



However, the difficulties surrounding the bank's collapse, the stigma, and the protracted court cases have cast doubt on his ability to leverage his knowledge to positively impact others.



“Ghana has missed out on what I could have contributed. The knowledge and expertise I gained weren’t just for my benefit. How can you use it to help future generations when you’re entangled in legal issues and stigma?”



Amoabeng, facing criminal prosecution and ongoing court cases for four years, expressed his frustration: “I’m in court for criminal offenses, the state versus Kofi Amoabeng, and it’s been dragging on. I could die any day before the court action concludes, unable to contribute anything more. I would just die.”

Despite these challenges, Amoabeng remains committed to initiating several programs, including founding a new organization and engaging with the youth. He hopes to mentor young Ghanaians to prioritize the country's future and create a brighter path for upcoming generations.



“The youth often ask me if they should stay in Ghana or leave, which is a painful question. We’re not even offering them a fraction of the Ghana I knew as a kid—in fact, we're giving them a negative of it.”



Amoabeng emphasizes the importance of staying in Ghana, contributing to society, and solving the country's problems, although he acknowledges that not everyone can endure the current circumstances indefinitely.