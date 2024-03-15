Ghana hosts summit to combat online misinformation in sub-Saharan Africa

Sylvester Matthew Tetteh, Deputy Minister Designate for Information

Sub-Saharan African countries gathered in Accra for the regional Internet Safety Summit to address the spread of misinformation and disinformation online.

The summit, held under the theme "Together for a Better Internet," aimed to coordinate efforts to make the Internet a safer democratic space across Africa.



During the summit, Deputy Minister Designate for Information, Mr. Sylvester Matthew Tetteh, emphasized the threat of misinformation and disinformation to democracy and good governance in sub-Saharan Africa.



He outlined Ghana's action plan, which includes initiatives such as a digital media literacy campaign, a national seminar on misinformation's impact on electoral integrity, and the launch of a fact-checking platform.



Mr. Tetteh called for a collaborative approach, urging tech giants to implement rigorous verification systems to ensure the accuracy of information on their platforms. He also advocated for a national discourse on regulating social media platforms to sanitize the new media space.

TikTok's Director of Government Relations, Fortune Mgwili-Sibanda, commended Ghana for hosting the summit, focusing on creating a safer digital world, especially for African youth.



He expressed TikTok's openness to discussions with the Ghanaian government on legislation to protect online users and maintain a safe digital space, highlighting the platform's potential in education in Ghana.



The summit facilitated crucial policy discussions and knowledge-sharing among regulators, security agencies, and online safety experts.



It aimed to fortify the sub-region's cyber defenses and boost digital literacy. The event highlighted the importance of collaboration in enhancing and promoting online safety initiatives continent-wide.