Ghana implements ECOWAS free roaming initiative for improved connectivity

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Minister of Communications and Digitalisation

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, the Minister for Communications and Digitalisation and Member of Parliament for the Ablekuma West constituency, has announced the implementation of the ECOWAS free roaming initiative in Ghana.

The initiative, adopted in 2016, aims to enhance connectivity and reduce roaming charges in the country.



During a Ministers Press Briefing on the topic 'Digital Infrastructure to Bridge the Digital Divide,' Owusu-Ekuful explained that Ghana entered into a bilateral discussion with Cote d'Ivoire in June 2023 to implement the free roaming initiative. Ghana and Cote d'Ivoire are now the first ECOWAS countries to roll out this initiative.



Under the free roaming initiative, Ghanaian subscribers visiting Cote d'Ivoire will receive calls without incurring international roaming charges. They will be charged the local rate in Cote d'Ivoire for making calls to Ghana, and vice versa. This move aims to promote greater integration between the two countries.

Owusu-Ekuful further announced that Ghana has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Togo, with plans to implement the free roaming initiative by the end of the first quarter of 2024. The National Communications Authority has also received interest from Benin and The Gambia to establish similar bilateral roaming services.



The initiative is expected to facilitate trade and interactions between citizens of the involved countries, contributing to regional integration. The Minister expressed hope for the extension of the free roaming initiative to Nigeria as the next target.