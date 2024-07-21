Ghana is bleeding through judgment debts- Arthur Kennedy

Arthur Kennedy

Arthur Kennedy, a medical doctor and political commentator, has warned that fraudulent contracts and judgment debts are a greater threat to state capture than the sale of state assets.

He believes the impunity of state resource looting could have dire consequences.



Minister Samuel Abu Jinapor agrees that the sale of state assets is a long-standing issue, but cautions against politicizing it.

Kennedy's concerns highlight the need for transparency and accountability in government dealings.



