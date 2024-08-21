News

Ghana is not a remedial class – Annoh-Dompreh to Mahama

Annoh Dompreh 679x406 Annoh-Dompreh, speaking during a donation event for farmers

Wed, 21 Aug 2024 Source: Daily Guide

Frank Annoh-Dompreh, Majority Chief Whip and MP for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, has dismissed NDC Flagbearer John Mahama’s presidential bid, arguing that Ghana is not a “remedial class” for him to fix past errors.

He urged NPP members to support Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, criticizing Mahama’s re-election prospects as a potential "honeymoon" period.

Annoh-Dompreh, speaking during a donation event for farmers, highlighted the NPP’s achievements and called for unity to break the 8-year electoral cycle.

He emphasized Bawumia’s focus on development and promised to strengthen the NPP's position in the upcoming elections.

Source: Daily Guide