Ghana is on right track following IMF staff-level agreement, says Hajia Rabi Salifu

Hajia Rabi Salifu

Hajia Rabi Salifu, the NPP's national deputy director of communications, has expressed optimism about Ghana's economic outlook following a staff-level agreement with the IMF on reforms.

This agreement, which is pending approval, allows Ghana access to approximately US$360 million, increasing total disbursements to about US$1.92 billion.



Salifu highlighted the global confidence in Ghana, contrasting it with earlier predictions of economic collapse, and credited strong leadership for the progress made.

She also praised the Ghana Revenue Authority's significant tax collection increases, stating that the government’s focus on domestic revenue mobilization is a positive sign for the economy.



Read full article