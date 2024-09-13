News

1

Ghana is on the right path –Kennedy Osei Nyarko

Kenneth79019825 Nyarko urged Ghanaians to celebrate these achievements

Fri, 13 Sep 2024 Source: classfmonline.com

Kennedy Osei Nyarko, MP for Akim Swedru and NPP member, has affirmed the government’s dedication to transforming Ghana into a nation beyond aid.

In a Facebook post, he praised the government's progress in infrastructure, including advancements in roads, transportation, and ports. He emphasized the commitment to democratic principles, human rights, and economic self-reliance.

Nyarko urged Ghanaians to celebrate these achievements as a sign of a brighter future and to renew their faith in both the government's vision and their belief in God.

Source: classfmonline.com