News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Live Radio

Africa

Country

Webbers

Menu
News
1

Ghana is the second country in the world to have a Digital Address System – Veep

Bawumia Difital Second .jpeg Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Tue, 11 Jun 2024 Source: www.rainbowradioonline.com

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the NPP's presidential candidate, has highlighted Ghana's implementation of the Digital Address System, claiming it as the world's second.

The Ghana Post GPS, developed by Vokacom, has improved navigation and facilitated access to services like bank loans.

Speaking to the Kumasi Regional House of Chiefs, Dr. Bawumia emphasized its widespread impact, including digitizing health records across 300 hospitals.

Daasebre Osei Bonsu II commended Dr. Bawumia's commitment to digitalization and pledged the support of the chiefs, expressing hope for his success in the upcoming election.

Read full article

Source: www.rainbowradioonline.com