Ghana is what is it because we are afraid to die – Kpebu

Lawyer Martin Kpebu

Source: 3news

Lawyer Martin Kpebu has criticized Ghanaians for their passivity in the face of political and social injustices, particularly after the Supreme Court's recent ruling that halted the Speaker's declaration of four MPs' seats as vacant.

He lamented that fear of repercussions has stifled public dissent, contrasting Ghana's situation with nations where citizens actively protest against government overreach.

Kpebu emphasized that rights must be fought for, echoing a broader frustration among Ghanaians calling for greater civic engagement and accountability in governance.



