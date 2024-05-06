Ghana launches 10th national COVID-19 vaccination campaign

This campaign, set to conclude on Thursday, May 9, 2024

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has initiated its 10th National COVID-19 Vaccination Campaign, starting on Sunday, May 2024, with a focus on individuals who have not yet received the COVID-19 vaccine.

This campaign, set to conclude on Thursday, May 9, 2024, aims to increase vaccination rates across the country.



In a statement released on Sunday, the GHS outlined its strategy, which includes mobilizing teams to visit communities and households to administer vaccines to eligible individuals.



This proactive approach reflects the government's commitment to achieving widespread vaccination coverage and combating the spread of COVID-19.

GHS statistics indicate that as of December 31, 2023, a total of 28,515,854 people in Ghana had received the COVID-19 vaccine.



Despite this progress, the recent announcement of new COVID-19 cases underscores the importance of vaccination, particularly for those who have not yet been vaccinated.



The GHS's call for vaccination underscores the critical role of immunization in controlling the spread of COVID-19.