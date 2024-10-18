Ghana launches 'Operation Clean the Water Bodies' to tackle river pollution from illegal mining"

The Minerals Income Investment Fund (MIIF) and the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT) are teaming up to launch a groundbreaking initiative aimed at cleaning rivers that have been polluted by illegal mining activities.

Dubbed “Operation Clean the Water Bodies,” this innovative program utilizes new technologies developed by UMaT, with funding and support from MIIF, to reduce the turbidity and metal contamination in water from heavily affected rivers.



The initiative employs a combination of organic and inorganic additives, including moringa, biowaste, and high molecular weight surface-active agents. These additives work to lower the turbidity and metal ion concentrations in water.



During pilot tests on the Pra and Bromo rivers in the Western Region, the results were striking. For instance, the technology applied to River Pra significantly improved water quality, decreasing turbidity from a staggering 3,000 NTU to just 0.5 NTU.



Additionally, Total Suspended Solids (TSS) dropped from 450 mg/L to 25 mg/L, while lead contamination was reduced from 0.51 mg/L to 0.01 mg/L, all well below the World Health Organisation's standards.



Both MIIF and UMaT reported that the pilot phase of the initiative demonstrated impressive outcomes, serving as a foundation for a national campaign to restore contaminated water bodies across Ghana. In another successful application on the River Bromo at Nkroful, turbidity levels improved from 2,390 NTU to 13 NTU, while apparent color metrics and TSS experienced similarly dramatic enhancements. These results signal not only a victory for environmental restoration but also a framework for scaling up operations to clean water bodies nationwide.

Prof. Richard K. Amankwah, Vice-Chancellor of UMaT and Deputy Chairman of the project steering team, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “The use of eco-friendly solutions has delivered exceptional outcomes.



This collaboration with MIIF marks a key engineering milestone in our mission to restore Ghana’s rivers and ensure their sustainability for future generations.”



MIIF’s CEO, Edward Nana Yaw Koranteng, highlighted the project’s broader implications, stressing that “clean water is vital to Ghana’s health and prosperity,” and that the initiative aligns with the Fund’s commitment to environmental sustainability. He underscored the importance of halting illegal mining to ensure the long-term success of the operation.



Professor Douglas Boateng, Chairman of MIIF and Interim Chairman of “Operation Clean the Water Bodies,” echoed the urgency for collective action.



“We created this problem and only through collective effort can we fix it. The damage is vast, but with focused engineering initiatives, we can restore our rivers and prevent further harm,” he stated.

He also emphasized that empowering communities to take ownership of environmental stewardship is crucial.



“Together, we can build a future where our natural resources are preserved and cherished.”



The MIIF and UMaT partnership represents a pivotal moment in Ghana’s fight against the pollution caused by illegal mining, providing sustainable solutions to one of the nation’s most pressing environmental challenges.



