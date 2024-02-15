Ghana marks two decades of antiretroviral therapy

Ghana diagnosed its inaugural AIDS case in March 1986

It has been two decades since Ghana first introduced antiretroviral therapy (ART) as a transformative care approach for individuals living with HIV, aiming to enhance care, reduce morbidity, and improve overall well-being.

Ghana diagnosed its inaugural AIDS case in March 1986, and since then, the nation has grappled with a generalized HIV epidemic, currently holding a prevalence rate of 1.7.



In the earlier stages, the focus on caring for those living with HIV primarily involved managing opportunistic infections and providing psychological support.



From an initial cohort of 100 People Living with HIV (PLHIV) initiated on ART in 2003, the current number has surged to 254,753 individuals receiving treatment.



At a media launch in Accra, it was disclosed that Ghana, through the Ghana AIDS Commission, is making strides towards producing ART locally to address shortages, recognizing the pivotal role of ART in the lives of PLHIV.

During the event, the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Patrick Kuma Aboagye, underscored the significance of preventive efforts in achieving an AIDS-free generation.



In a solidarity message, UNAid urged the government to intensify awareness campaigns about the disease. AIDS GHANET's Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) reiterated their advocacy for increased government funding for HIV treatment.



The year ahead promises various events, including a legacy project, to commemorate the progress and challenges faced in the past two decades.