Ghana needs policy to assess hearing conditions of newborns – Specialist    

Source: GNA

Dr. Jacob Abebrese, an ENT surgeon, called for a national policy to enable the Ghana Health Service (GHS) to screen and support newborns with hearing impairments.

Expressing concern over increasing ear conditions in children, he attributed this rise to parental negligence.



Dr. Abebrese, speaking at an event commemorating his late father, emphasized that early screening could allow for timely intervention.

He warned against the use of herbal medicines by pregnant and nursing mothers, citing potential harm to unborn babies.



Dr. Abebrese also highlighted the health risks of snoring, urging affected individuals to seek medical care.



