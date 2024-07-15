News

Ghana, our Secondary Schools are COLLAPSING – Prof. Kobby Mensah complains

Kobby Mensah On Sec Sch.png Kobby Mensah

Mon, 15 Jul 2024 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

University of Ghana lecturer Kobby Mensah has criticized the state of secondary education in Ghana, claiming it is collapsing.

His social media post, which lacked detailed research, ignited public debate.

Many Ghanaians attributed the decline to the Free SHS policy, citing extended vacations as a significant issue. Critics suggest the government should cover only tuition, allowing parents to pay for other educational costs.

This, they argue, would improve educational consistency and quality.

Source: www.mynewsgh.com