Ghana ranks 9th safest country for women travelers in Africa

In the latest Global Women Peace and Security Index 2023, Ghana has clinched the 9th position among Africa’s top 10 safest countries for women travelers.

This index evaluates 177 nations based on criteria such as women’s inclusion, justice, and security. The Seychelles leads the African ranking.



Among the top 10 are also Cape Verde, South Africa, Mauritius, Tunisia, Rwanda, Botswana, Tanzania, and Sao Tome and Principe, all recognized for their significant efforts in ensuring women's safety and security.

Conversely, the report identifies the Central African Republic as the most unsafe country to visit, with others like the DR Congo, South Sudan, Burundi, Eswatini, Somalia, Niger, Sudan, Chad, and Nigeria ranking poorly, indicating substantial challenges regarding safety and security for women travelers.



Ghana’s inclusion in the top 10 underscores the nation’s commitment to advancing women’s rights, safety, and inclusivity, providing assurance for travelers to explore its diverse landscapes and vibrant culture with confidence.