Ghana recorded 17,774 new HIV infections in 2023

An HIV test kit

Source: GNA

According to the 2023 national and sub-national HIV and AIDS estimates, 17,774 people in Ghana were newly infected with HIV, comprising 4,869 youth and 16,076 adults.

While there was a 14.8% decrease in new infections between 2013 and 2023, Ghana failed to meet its annual target of a 17% reduction.



The projections show that 334,095 people in Ghana are living with HIV, with a 9% increase between 2013 and 2023. Despite available treatments, 12,480 Ghanaians died from AIDS-related illnesses in 2023.

Ghana aims to achieve the 95-95-95 targets by 2025, with current progress at 65.3%, 69.4%, and 89.0% respectively.



Read full article